25-day-old girl treated for chikungunya, discharged

Hoshiarpur, December 3
A 26-day-old newborn girl suffering from chikungunya was treated successfully at a private hospital here.
Dr Amit Nagpal, a consultant of pediatrics and neonatology who treated the baby, said the newborn had been having fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, lethargy, and abnormal eye movement with stiffness of neck for the past two days.
During admission, her cardio-respiratory examination was unremarkable. Her investigation revealed septicemia, hypoglycemia, meningitis, raised CRP, thrombocytopenia and hypocaleemia.
She had developed rashes over the trunk and legs associated with the dark coloration of the face. On suspicion, the test sent for chikungunya turned out to be positive, said Doctor Nagapal.
The baby was managed with intravenous fluid, antibiotics and other supportive treatment.
Her condition improved gradually. The feeds were started on Day 6 of the admission and gradually built up.
Repeat investigations revealed normal study. The baby was discharged in a stable condition after two weeks of treatment. On follow-up, the baby was accepting full feeds, gaining weight, and had no complaints.
Fever, seizures common symptoms
Chikungunya is a viral disease caused by infected Aedes or Culex mosquitoes. Its incubation period varies from 2-12 days. The most common symptoms in neonates are fever, lethargy and seizures.
