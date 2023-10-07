25 motorised tricycles distributed to disabled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

In an initiative of Bharatiya Kritram Ang Nirman Nigam (ALIMCO) and the civil administration, Union Minister of State Som Parkash along with Phagwara ADC Amit Kumar Panchal and Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh today distributed 85 different equipment worth Rs 14.41 lakh meant for disabled to 51 handicapped persons.

In an impressive function, the minister distributed 25 motorised tricycles,11 tricycles, five wheelchairs, 24 crutches, two canes, six ear hearing machines and 12 artificial limbs to the 51 beneficiaries. Phagwara Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram and social activist Anita Som Parkash were also present on the occasion.

