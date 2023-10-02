250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 1

A substantial breach spanning approximately 250 ft near Rampur Gaura village along the advance bundh at Sultanpur Lodhi was effectively plugged late last night.

It was possible due to the dedication of villagers and volunteers, led by Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect in Sarhali.

These people were working tirelessly round the clock for the past 25 days to mend the breach and restore connectivity to remote villages.

While speaking to The Tribune, Baba Sukha Singh said 50 volunteers from his organisation were deployed at the site, providing round-the-clock assistance to villagers in their effort to mend the breach. This accomplishment marks the successful plugging of eight out of 10 breaches in the state. Work to plug the remaining two breaches was also nearing completion.

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand, underscored the importance of this achievement. “The breach had severed connections to several villages, forcing residents to rely on boats for transportation. With the breach now plugged securely, plans are underway to repair the damaged routes between villages,” he said.

Singh expressed gratitude to Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh for providing boats and essential machinery. He also lauded the support of Kar Sewa volunteers and village residents, who collectively accomplished this task in less than a month.

However, amidst these celebrations, farmer leaders criticised the government and the Drainage Department for the absence of officials during the work to plug the breach. They said no official visited the bundh to assess the situation or extend assistance to affected residents during the repair work.

Work on remaining 2 nearing completion

Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect in Sarhali, said 50 volunteers from his organisation were deployed at the site, providing round-the-clock assistance to villagers in their effort to mend the breach. This accomplishment marks the successful plugging of eight out of 10 breaches in the state. Work to plug the remaining two breaches was also nearing completion.

Plans underway to repair damaged routes The breach had severed connections to several villages, forcing residents to rely on boats for transportation. With the breach now plugged, plans are underway to repair the damaged routes between villages. — Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader

#Sultanpur Lodhi