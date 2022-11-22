Jalandhar: 26K take part in Agniveer recruitment drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Despite protests, the response to the Army recruitment under the Agniveer scheme has been quite impressive.

As the Army recruitment for five districts — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran— started on Monday at the Sikh LI football ground near Subhana village barrier, as many as 26,000 candidates appeared for it. The physical fitness test started today and will continue till December 5.

The recruitment is also being done for nursing assistants and religious teachers for which 6,000 and 1000 candidates appeared respectively.

The candidates were asked to submit character certificate, unmarried certificate and no claim certificates duly signed and stamped by sarpanch.

They were asked to deposit police character certificate issued from the nearest police station. They were also asked to mention in a affidavit that they have not participated in any violent protest or destruction of government property.

#Football #Hoshiarpur #Kapurthala #Nawanshahr #tarn taran