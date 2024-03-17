28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Jalandhar, March 16
The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today announced the addition of 13 Isuzu Highlanders, 10 Mahindra Bolero Neo and five Kia Carens to its fleet.
Sharing details, Police Commissioner Swapan said each police station in Jalandhar had been equipped with 13 Isuzu Highlanders, ensuring heightened patrolling and rapid response. Additionally, eight new Bolero Neo vehicles had been allocated to various police posts across the city.
He said in a commitment to public safety, five Kia Carens and two Mahindra Bolero Neo vehicles had been dedicated to the Emergency Response System.
He said with the addition of vehicles, the city police reaffirmed their dedication to proactive policing and community service with this comprehensive enhancement of resources.
