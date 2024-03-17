28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today announced the addition of 13 Isuzu Highlanders, 10 Mahindra Bolero Neo and five Kia Carens to its fleet.

Sharing details, Police Commissioner Swapan said each police station in Jalandhar had been equipped with 13 Isuzu Highlanders, ensuring heightened patrolling and rapid response. Additionally, eight new Bolero Neo vehicles had been allocated to various police posts across the city.

He said in a commitment to public safety, five Kia Carens and two Mahindra Bolero Neo vehicles had been dedicated to the Emergency Response System.

He said with the addition of vehicles, the city police reaffirmed their dedication to proactive policing and community service with this comprehensive enhancement of resources.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.