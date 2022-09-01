Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 31

As many as 29 people, including many village sarpanchs and former sarpanchs, have been booked by the Garhshankar police on the charges of non-compliance with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

They have been booked for violating Section 144 and illegally stopping trucks en route from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab in Mahindwani village, Garhshankar. A case has been registered against them under Sections 283 and 188 of the IPC. The protesters were opposing the pollution caused by a soap factory in Himachal Pradesh and the movement of overloaded tippers carrying sand and gravel from the hill state.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said that the orders of the High Court were not followed by the protesters by illegally stopping these trucks here and bypassing the orders under Section 144 issued by the District Magistrate. He said the High Court had directed SDM Garhshankar not to let anyone block the road. Despite this, a protest was being staged by the protesters by making a pucca shed on the road. It has led to widespread outrage among the traders in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The Garhshankar police have booked sarpanch Kamal Kataria a resident of Kokowal Mazari, Kulbhushan Kumar, a resident of Mahindwani, Davinder Kumar Rana, a resident of Mahindwani, Gurchain Singh, a resident of Tibbia, Ramesh Chand, Bishan Das- a resident of Dallowal, Om Prakash- a resident of Dallewal, Vikram, Ravinder Kumar- a resident of the Dulaihar Tehsil Haroli district, Una, Garib Das- a resident of Tibbia, Prakash Chand- a resident of Mahindwani, Harbans Lal- a resident of Mahindwani, Ashok Kumar of Mahindwani, Balwinder Kumar from Mahindwani, Ram Ji Das of Kanewal, Sethi resident of Mahindwani, Davinder Kumar Buta of Mahindwani , Sanju from Mahindwani, Ashwani Kumar, Sodhi, Raman Rana, Naresh Dhyan resident of Mahindwani, Nirmal Singh resident of Mahindwani, Mohan Lal resident of Binewal, and others, under various sections.

