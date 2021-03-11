29 teams to contain Lumpy Skin Disease spread in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

On the directives of the state government to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease(LSD), Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Tuesday constituted 29 teams of veterinary officials for prompt checking and prevention of such cases, if reported, in their respective areas.

Jaspreet Singh said the teams had been formed at subdivision-level comprising of veterinary officers and inspectors. He said the teams would immediately visit in case of report of LSD in their respective areas to diagnose and administration of preventive vaccination.

He said all Block Development and Panchayats Officers and Executive Officers had been directed to spread awareness besides giving timely information, if any case reported, to the team for further action. They would also ensure fogging in all gaushalas fallen in their respective areas, said the Deputy Commissioner adding that in case there was a death of milch cattle due to LSD they will also assist the teams for burial of carcass.

Making a fervent appeal to the people to be vigilant and not to be panicked, Jaspreet Singh said four teams were constituted in Jalandhar-1 subdivision, five in Jalandhar-2 subdivision, four in Nakodar, three in Adampur, four in Shahkot and nine in Phillaur subdivision.

