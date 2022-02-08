2nd round of randomisation held in Nawanshahr district

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 7

The district administration on Monday carried out second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) and 3,189 polling personnel to be involved during election process at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of the election observer Amod Kumar and political parties.

The district has set up 614 polling booths in three of its Assembly constituencies. The randomisation of total 738 balloting units and control units and 800 VVPATs conducted with the help of EVM management system, software developed by the Election Commission.

Besides, the randomisation of 3,189 poll staff has also been completed with the help of DISE software and the polling personnel have been distributed to the returning officers of three assembly constituencies.

The polling teams have been coordinated today and would be further allocated booth wise duty during third randomisation.

Disclosing further details, General Observer Amod Kumar and Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said the drive has been done to allocate EVMs and VVPATs randomly to the 614 polling stations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

They added that the district has kept additional 20 per cent CU, 20 per cent BU and 30 per cent VVPAT have been kept on reserve that can be used in case any machine malfunctions.They told that the aim of randomisation is to ensure free and fair elections.

They said after the randomisation, the EVMs and VVPATs have already been shifted to dedicated strong rooms of the respective assembly constituencies where these machines have been kept under tight security and paramilitary protection.

They said any kind of laxity in performing the duties would be dealt with iron hands. They added that administration was committed to hold the elections in a smooth, free and fair manner and urged all political parties and candidates to follow all the guidelines of the Election Commission and Covid-19 protocols.