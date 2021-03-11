3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

A Lok Adalat in progress at Kapurthala on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, a Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at the judicial court complexes of Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar.

All type of civil cases, matrimonial cases, compoundable cases, traffic challans and pre-litigative cases of the PSPCL, bank cases, BSNL, etc, were taken up at the Lok Adalat. Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, Jalandhar, said 20 Benches had been constituted in Jalandhar, two at Phillaur and two at Nakodar. A total of 10,957 number of cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat, of which 3,648 have been disposed of on the basis of compromise. The awards of Rs 25.15 crore have been passed in the Lok Adalat.

Rupinderjit Chahal inspected all Benches constituted at Jalandhar. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Jalandhar, also accompanied her along with Amit Kumar Garg, CJM, Jalandhar. In this Lok Adalat, in three execution applications for contempt proceedings filed by the parties concerned, the matter was amicably settled. A case of maintenance filed by an old woman against her daughter-in-law and son was taken up and after counselling, son of the applicant agreed to pay Rs 3,000 per month as maintenance to his mother.

Rupinderjit Chahal said the court fees paid by applicants had also been refunded. She said the next Lok Adalat would be held on August 13 in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. In this regard, Dr Gagandeep Kaur said the Lok Adalats were being organised from time to time so that cases could be disposed of by way of compromise. For putting up cases in the Lok Adalat, any person can contact on toll free number 1968.

2,605 cases settled

Nawanshahr: A total of 2,605 cases were disposed of on the spot during the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority at the District Judicial Complex and the Balachaur sub-divisional court on Saturday.

Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa said during the National Lok Adalat, 10 Benches had been constituted for pending criminal compoundable cases in courts, including traffic chalans, bank cases and others.

Bajwa said during the National Lok Adalat, 3,068 cases had been listed for hearing before these Benches, of which 2,605 solved on the spot.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Kamaldeep Singh Dhaliwal said people could approach the District Legal Services Authority or the courts concerned for the settlement of cases through the Lok Adalats. Dhaliwal said the decision of Lok Adalat was the final, which could not be challenged further. The DLSA Secretary said the people could also get their cases resolved through the mediation centre in the District Judicial Complex.

