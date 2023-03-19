3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 18

The Nurmahal police have arrested three members of a thieves’ gang involved in committing theft at a branch of the Axis Bank here.

Investigating officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Kailash Bind, Gajja Nand and Raja, all residents of Munger district in Bihar.

The IO said the accused have been brought from Kapurthala jail, where they were lodged in connection with a theft case at the Axis Bank branch Fattu Dheenga in Kapurthala. The accused had stolen Rs 38 lakh from there on September 29, 2022, after committing the same crime at the Nurmahal bank branch. The IO said the Nurmahal police had booked some unidentified thieves on the charge of stealing cash from the Axis bank branch.

Cheema Kalan bank branch manager Vivek Bhargav had complained to the police that a theft incident happened at the Axis Bank branch on September 11, 2022. He had said in his complaint that the incident came to light on September 12 at 9 am when the branch was opened and an amount of Rs 11,65,680 was stolen.

The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.