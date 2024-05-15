3 booked for giving shelter to murder accused

Phagwara, May 14
The police have booked three persons on the charge of giving shelter to a murder accused, identified as Rohit Kumar.
Those booked have been identified as Raj Kumar, Sarabjit, both residents of Panchhat village, and Mansimranjit, a resident of Nasirabad near Phagwara. Rohit was wanted by the Jammu police in several criminal cases, including murder.
After getting a tip-off, the Phagwara police conducted raids at Panchhat and Nasirabad village. However, the three suspects - Raj, Sarabjit and Mansimranjit - managed to escape.
The cops are searching for the absconding persons, said Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti. A case under Section 212 of the IPC had been registered against the trio.
In another case, the police have booked three persons for committing theft at the shop of a Tarish Sharma at Chack-Prema village near Phagwara.
SP Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwinder, a resident of Sangatpur village, Manpreet and Manoj, both residents of Adampur. They were identified after scanning CCTV footage. No arrests have been made so far.
A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
