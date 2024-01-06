3 booked for sarpanch’s murder, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 5

The police have booked three suspects and arrested one of them in yesterday’s sarpanch murder case.

Call for bandh in Hoshiarpur today The SC organisations have appealed to market associations and shopkeepers to keep their shops closed on Saturday. They said a huge procession would be taken out in the city to get shops and other business establishments closed in the morning.

While addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, SSP Surendra Lamba said, “Ten police teams have been formed to nab the absconding suspects. Raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.”

The SSP said on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a resident of Dadiana Kalan village, a case had been registered under Sections 302, 34, 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the IPC in this connection.

He said the complainant told the police that three persons came on a bike at a factory in Dosarka that belonged to his brother Sandeep Kumar, alias Chinna. One of the suspects opened fire at his brother. He said Anup Kumar, alias Vicky, a resident of Asalpur, had fired at his brother.

The SSP said after receiving complaint, an investigation was initiated into the matter. The SSP said the police named two more suspects identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Suraj, a resident of Sherpur Galind village, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manish, a resident of Kamalpur Mothwala village, Kapurthala district, in the case.

The SSP said one of the suspects Rohit, alias Suraj, was arrested by the police. The SSP said the police recovered two spent cartridges from the crime site. Investigation revealed that 32 bore pistol was used by the suspect in the murder. He said three to four shots were fired by the suspect.

He said the reason behind the murder could be found only after the arrest of the main suspects. The SSP said footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being checked and the remaining suspects would be arrested soon.

Besides, the records of all the suspects in the said case were also being checked, the SSP added. In response to a question, the SSP said no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands. SP (D) Sarbjit Singh Bahiya was also present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the SC organisations have given a call for Hoshiarpur bandh tomorrow. They would gather at Dosarka in the morning and takeout a procession to protest against the non-arrest of the murder suspects.

