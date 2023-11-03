3 booked for seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three members of a family on the charges of cheating and harassment for dowry. Investigating officer (IO) Pardeep Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Swaran Singh, a resident of Esse Wal village, his wife Mohinder Kaur and son Sarpreet Singh. In her complaint to the police, Rupinder Kaur, wife of Sarpreet Singh, presently living at Kangana village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station, said her marriage was solemnised with Supreet Singh and her parents bore all expenses for his migration to Canada. She said after reaching Canada, her husband was not bothered about her migration and started harassing her to bring more dowry. The IO said a case under Sections 498-A, 406 and 420 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Ex-Nagar Council chief’s bike stolen

Phagwara: A motorcycle belonging to former Nagar Council president Malkiat Singh Ragbotra was stolen from Master Sadhu Ram Nagar on Tuesday night. Malkiat had gone to attend a wedding function after parking his bike near the venue. When he returned, he found the bike missing. Even after two days, the police have not registered an FIR in this regard. In another case, the police arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession on Wednesday night. The suspects had been identified as Sunny and Davinder Pal, residents of Ranipur village near Phagwara. The suspects were arrested while they were dismantling parts of the stolen bikes to sell them near Maan Palace, Phagwara. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. OC

S Srinivas is GM of RCF, Kapurthala

Phagwara: S Srinivas has joined as General Manager, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. He belongs to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers. He did his BTech from Andhra University and MTech from IIT, Kharagpur. He has played a vital role in design and development of Vande Bharat trains. He has played a vital role in prestigious projects like air-conditioned EMUs, air-conditioned Metro trains for Kolkata, export coaches for Sri Lanka and Nepal, and vistadome coaches. He worked as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer in ICF Chennai, South East Central Railway and Southern Railway before taking over as General Manager, RCF.

#Phagwara