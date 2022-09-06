3 brew illicit liquor, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three persons, including a father-son duo, on the charge of brewing illicit liquor . SHO Sukhdev Singh said the accused had been identified as Mukhtir Singh of Dhan Ismailpur village, his son Gurpreet and Pipal Singh. Around 475-litre illicit liquor ,1,600 litre of lahan ,190 litre of hot lahan and utensils for brewing were recovered from the brewing site. The SHO said cases under the Excise Act had been registered against the accused. oc

Four booked under SC/ST Act

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have booked four persons on the charges of using castiest remarks, abusive language, and criminal intimidation. The accused have been identified as Amrit Pal, Jagga, Arwindar Singh and Karamjit Singh. Lovepreet Singh complained to the police that the accused armed with sharp weapons came to his mohalla and used castiest remarks against him and his family before his house and threatened him with dire consequences. He said the accused also ransacked the gate of Mohinder Pal, his neighbour. A case under Sections 294,427,506 and 34 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Two held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested Dharam Pal of Singh Purdona village with 50 bottles of illicit liquor on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Bilga police arrested Hoshiar Singh of Burj Hassan with nine bottles of illicit liquor. OC

PO arrested after 2 years

Nakodar: The Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last two years. The Investigating officer, Sanjivan Singh, said the accused had been identified as Balkar Singh, a resident of Shankar village, and wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor.