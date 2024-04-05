3 cadets of Kapurthala Sainik School clear NDA examination

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Three students of Sainik School, Kapurthala, made it to the merit list of Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) 152nd National Defence Academy (NDA) course this year.

The three cadets are: Armaan Baath, who was the school adjutant in 2022-23, Manan Sharma and Divyam Joshi. Principal Group Captain Madhu Sengar expressed her satisfaction and extended her congratulations to the cadets, their parents, staff and teams of officers in the school urging the cadets to achieve even greater heights ahead.

Group Captain Baljeet Singh Saggu (retd), who served as an interview officer at the Services Selection Board (SSB), Group Captain R Lall (retd), ex-SSB Group Testing Officer, Wg Cdr Tewari (retd), ex-SSB Psychologist, along with officers stationed at the school and members of the NDA Cell, played a role in training the cadets for their SSBs.

