3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Three students of St Soldier Law College have been selected for two-week Internship training in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The students selected are Manvir Kaur (BCom, LL.B 7th semester), Jasmeet Kaur (BBA, LL.B 7th semester) and Prachi Mittal (BBA, LL.B 5th semester).

The commission has selected a total of 82 candidates from across the country for this internship programme. The selection by the NHRC was based on the academic merits of the students, participation in co-curricular activities and marks obtained in the write-up submitted to the commission for evaluation. College director SC Sharma and group chairman Anil Chopra congratulated the students.