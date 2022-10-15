3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Three members of the faculty at DAV University, Jalandhar – Dr Manik Sharma, Dr Keshav Walia and Dr Rajesh Joshi – have made it to the list of prestigious top 2 per cent scientists in the world. The current year list was published by Stanford University recently. The names of the 2 per cent scientists were shortlisted on the basis of standardised parameters, including publications, journal impact, citations and composite scores based on their Scopus profile.

Dr Manik Sharma, who is currently the Dean, Faculty of Computer Science and Technology at DAV University, has more than 15 years of teaching and research experience. His research interests include machine learning, optimisation techniques, health informatics and smart systems. He is working on designing a smart and innovative decision support system to effectively diagnose and manage behavioural and mental disorders. He is a senior member of Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) – the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity and a fellow member of the European Alliance for Innovation. Dr Keshav Walia is an Associate Professor and Coordinator in the Department of Physics. He is an active researcher in the field of theoretical plasma Physics. His research interests include laser-plasma interaction, non-linear waves in plasma and particle acceleration. He is working on a theoretical investigation of laser-plasma instabilities. The aim of his research is to develop an alternate source of energy by utilizing the technique of laser-driven fusion.

Dr Rajesh Joshi is serving as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics. His area of research is Information Theory. He has published several research papers in various international journals of repute. His area of interest includes coding theory, divergence measures, dissimilarity measures and fuzzy set theory.

Congratulating the trio, the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Manoj Kumar, said innovation and research had been a major area of thrust at the university. Registrar of Dr KN Kaul and Dean Sciences Dr RK Seth also applauded the researchers.