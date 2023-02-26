3-day annual tech fest of NIT kicks off

Jalandhar, February 25
A three-day annual technical fest of NIT kicked off on Saturday bringing together leading experts and enthusiasts from across the technology landscape. The first day of the event began with ‘HACKMOL 4.0’, a 48-hour hackathon organised by the Google Developers Student Club (GDSC), NIT, Jalandhar.
The event witnessed the presence of over 3,500 best minds from various educational institutes across India. The main themes for the hackathon included web3, blockchain, IoT, AI, machine learning, MedTech, green technology. ‘NIT-YAAN’, an initiative centered on the construction and launching of rockets, provided an opportunity to students to learn about the science behind rockets, design, and construct a model rocket. The outdoor launch of the rockets today will be a thrilling experience for the students.
Team Avishkar hosted an impressive exhibition showcasing their latest creations and numerous achievements.
The club has earned widespread appreciation for its outstanding work and achievements in the field of off-road racing vehicle building.
