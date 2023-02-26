3-day boot camp on 'DevOps' organised

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 25

The Faculty of Engineering, Design, and Automation of GNA University organised a three-day boot camp on DevOps for computer science, engineering students and faculty. The objective of the boot camp was to develop focus on the practical learning and career opportunities in the field of DevOps. Shubham Londhe, software engineer from Vamstar, Pune, was the keynote speaker.

Vikrant Sharma, dean, FEDA, welcomed all the participants and expert of the camp. More than 70 students participated in the camp. The students learnt the process to automate the integration and deployment process using tools like github, docker and jenkins.

Gurdeep Singh Sihra, pro-chancellor, GNA University, congratulated all the participants and the organisers.

VK Rattan, vice–chancellor, appreciated the participants and encouraged them to participate in such events. Monika Hanspal, dean academics, interacted with participants and highlighted the significance of DevOps and said, “These technologies and hands-on practices will make the GUites industry ready.”

Hemant Sharma, pro vice-chancellor thanked the management for providing a platform to the students and staff. He thanked the members of Data Pirates Club and Anurag Sharma, head, CSE, for organising the event.