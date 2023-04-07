3-day global cultural diversity fest kicks off at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 6

A 72-hour-long global cultural diversity fest began at Lovely Professional University (LPU) from today. Nearly 25 Indian universities with thousands of international students belonging to 50+ countries are participating to showcase the unique culture of different countries. The aim is to promote the idea of the world being one family.

Students from various parts of the country perform during the youth festival on the LPU campus near Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

The festivities were kick started with a 4-km-long procession which comprised thousands of international students holding flags and banners of their respective country and university. Later, the huge assembly of international students was addressed by the topmost members of the international diplomatic community, national and leaders in education realms at LPU’s Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium.

Topmost members of the international diplomatic community stationed in India, including Chargé D’affaires a.i., High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Thabang Linus Kholumo; and, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Peter Hobwani were present on the occasion.

The event is familiarising students how to exist and act in oneness amid huge diversity. Students from different countries in India are also celebrating the cultural extravaganza of LPU’s world-renowned mega event, “One World” along with AIU’s annual fest.