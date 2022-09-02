3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, September 1

Three days since the state government organised the launching ceremony of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’, the venue of the event remains strewn with disposable stuff, flowers, tarpaulin sheets and other wastes.

It’s JIT’s job The responsibility of cleanliness of the stadium lies with the Jalandhar Improvement Trust. If it seeks help from us, we will surely offer it. — Jagdish Raja, mayor Will clean it soon We will get the litter cleaned soon and will certainly have to take help from the MC authorities to clear the stadium of the waste left behind. — Rajesh Chaudhary, JIT Executive officer

No efforts seem to have been made by the officials concerned to ensure that the stadium was cleaned. The dereliction on the part of authorities has led to annoyance to the sportspersons, coaches and other daily walkers.

“When we came here on Tuesday, a day after the event, and found it to be in a mess, we thought that it will be cleaned by the next day. But things remained the same and no civic authority has bothered to ensure that at least the grounds on which the players practice and do their exercises daily is cleaned. Besides, as poles had been dug and movable toilets had been created, the ground has been damaged to a great extent and needs repair work,” said Amitoj Singh, a morning walker.

Mayor Jagdish Raja passed on the buck saying that: “The responsibility of cleanliness of the stadium lies with the Jalandhar Improvement Trust. If they seek help from us, we will surely offer it.” JIT Executive Officer Rajesh Chaudhary said: “We will get it cleaned soon. We will certainly have to take help from the MC authorities for this.”