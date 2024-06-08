3 days on, no end to power cuts in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Erratic power supply for the past three days has been causing a lot of harassment to the residents of the city.

While the residents faced a long power snap of three to seven hours on June 5 evening following duststorm and rain, they are still reeling power outages for an hour or so daily for two to three times a day.

The residents of posh Lajpat Nagar locality said that the power went off this morning around 8 am and hence the water supply also got disconnected. "By that time, we will still engaged in getting household chores done using water. We could not save enough of water. The power supply got restored by 9:15 am and after that there was no water supply till the evening. We faced triple harassment - that of rising mercury, no water and no power", said Meenakshi Sharma, a resident.

Subhash, a resident of Makhdoompura, said, "My job is to iron the clothes. I have stopped using coal iron. I cannot work if the power goes off. There used to be no power cuts till the time LS election was to be held. Once the poll got over, power cuts have resumed".

Gopal Sharma, PR officer, PSPCL, said, "No power cuts are being imposed by the PSPCL as we have enough power supply. The power outages are still happening because of the repair work post the storm is still on at some places. It usually takes two to three days for things to come to a normal.”

