3 Doctors found absent from duty

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: AAP leader and former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann on Monday conducted a surprise raid at the local Civil Hospital. A total of 12 employees, including three doctors, were found absent from duty during the raid. Mann said the report of the absentees would be prepared and sent to the government. He warned the staff that the old careless system will not be tolerated anymore. The AAP government has come to power in the state with a promise of good governance and administration to the people. The government employees have to be honest in their duties, said Maan. He said the accountability of senior to junior officers for dereliction of duty will be determined and strict action will be taken. OC

‘Mooosathi’ to Empower women

Hoshiarpur: To provide business opportunities for the marginalised women to achieve long-term self-sustainability in dairy farming, agritech start-up MoooFarm on Monday launched a technical solutions initiative ‘MoooSathi’. The initiative was announced to mark International Women’s Day. Startup’s co-founder & COO, Aashana Singh, said Mooofarm will provide skill training to women and provide collaboration products and opportunities to scale their business. Starting with MoooFeed and free doctor service, these women will be the one stop solution provider to the dairy farmers in their respective areas, said Aashana. Mooofarm aims to create these women entrepreneurs at the village level throughout the country to provide all pre farm-gate bundled solutions such as MoooFeed, doctor service etc. OC

Gang of thieves busted, 3 held

Shahkot: The police on Sunday arrested three members of a gang involved in several thefts. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Sukhprit Singh alias Golu, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village, Balkar Singh alias Pappu, a resident of Chak Bahmannia village, and Paramjit Singh Gill, a resident of Gehalarran village. Rajiv Gupta, a resident of New Kartar Nagar, Shahkot, complained to the police that the accused stole 200 porcelain plates from Dera Baba Murli Dass Temple on February 21. The IO said a case under Sections 454, 380 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Four booked for snatching

Hoshiarpur: The police booked four persons on the charge of snatching Rs 10,000 cash from a man. The complainant, Sunny Chaudhary, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, told the police that he was travelling in a car with his friend Parshottam yesterday. When they reached near Shimla Pahadi Chowk, they saw a car was parked in front of him on road. When he got down from the car and asked those aboard the car to put the car on one side, the people in the car didn’t respond, on it he turned his car to other way and left. Later, when he was returning leaving his friend at his house on Mall Road, The accused aboard the car attacked him. The accused have been identified as Aman Rana, Amit Rana, Aman Pandit and Rajat Tabar. The accused robbedd Rs 10,000 from him. oc

AAP leader booked for violence

Phagwara: The police registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 379, 148, 149 of the IPC against an AAP leader and his accomplices after violence erupted between two AAP groups. The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar Gogi and his other five accomplices Kulbir, Gurmail, Santokh, Bitta and Vijay. The complaint was lodged by AAP leader Inderjit Singh Khalian, a supporter of Joginder Singh Mann. Gogi was the AAP candidate in last Assembly elections from Phagwara but lost the elections. Gogi was claimant for AAP ticket this time also but the party chose Mann over him. OC

One arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 90 gram of intoxicating powder from him during a naka in the area. The accused has been identified as Manrapet alias Sunny, a resident of Shamchurasi. A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. oc

Two arrested for theft

Hoshiarpur: Mahilpur police have arrested two accused for stealing tubewell motor wires from the fields. The accused have been identified as Tejpal Singh alias Gagu and Harjinder Singh alias Lugi, both residents of Kangar. The action was taken by the police on the complaint of Amandeep Singh of Muggowal. oc

Sharma is gen secy of Pratinidhi Sabha

Hoshiarpur: Dr Gurdip Sharma, secretary, College Managing Committee, GGDSD College, Hariana, has been elected as general secretary, Shri Sanatan Dharma Pratinidhi Sabha (Punjab), New Delhi, and working president of SD Education Board, Chandigarh. Principal Dr Rajiv Kumar, along with staff members, welcomed him on his visit to the college and felicitated him. Gurdip Sharma said he will perform his duties with vision, integrity and courage.