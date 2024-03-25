3 dowry cases registered

Nawanshahr, March 24
Three dowry cases were registered here today. One case was registered in Balachaur, while two others were registered in Sadar Banga.
In all these cases, women accused their husbands of torturing them mentally for not bringing enough dowry.
In cases registered at Sadar Banga, the victims alleged that their in-laws also harassed them for dowry.
The police have registered cases under Section 498-A (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished) of the IPC.
