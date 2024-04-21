3 members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Punjab's Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma on Sunday arrested three dreaded gangsters of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered three pistols and six live cartridges from them.

Divulging the details, the Commissioner of Police said that the police had got a tip off that gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were planning some crime in the City. He said that acting on the input, the police laid a trap and arrested Lalit alias Lucky from near the Gurdwara Urban Estate Phase I.

Swapan added that the police recovered a country made illegal pistol along with two cartridges from him. An FIR under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him on Wednesday at Police Division number 7.

The Commissioner of Police said, during the investigation, Lalit revealed that his friends Nikhil alias Bholu and Parasdeep Singh had assassinated Rajdeep Sethi alias Veenu on April 14, 2024 in Amritsar.

He said that though the Amritsar Police had nabbed Sahilpreet alias Sohi, Abhi Gill and Sanju Randhawa in the case but Nikhil and Parasdeep were still on a run.

The police then arrested Nikhil and Parasdeep from Muraina district in Madhya Pradesh.

The Commissioner of Police said that two illegal country made weapons were recovered from them adding that both Nikhil and Parasdeep were actively working in Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Nine cases under serious sections were pending against Nikhil, and seven cases were pending against Parasdeep. No criminal record has been traced against Lalit.

Swapan said that they procured weapons to eliminate rival gang members, adding that further investigation into the case is going on and details will be shared later.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters