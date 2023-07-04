3 drug peddlers held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 3

The Goraya police have arrested three drug traders and recovered 42 grams of heroin from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Satish Chand, a resident of village Lohgarh, Kuldip Kumar of village Samradi and Jyoti of village Gannapind. The accused were arrested at two different check-points, the police said.

The police recovered 22 grams of heroin from Jyoti and 10 grams each from Satish and Kuldip.

In another case, the Phagwara police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5 grams of heroin and 70 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

In the third case, the Phagwara police arrested yet another drug peddler and recovered 180 intoxicant tablets from his possession last night. The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act against the arrested accused.