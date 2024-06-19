3 drug peddlers land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested two peddlers on Monday night. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said the police nabbed two drug smugglers and recovered 100 grams of heroin from them. The suspects had been identified as Kulwinder Singh and Gurmukh Singh, residents of Narangshahpur village near Phagwara in Hakupura Hadiabad. The police also recovered a car in which they were going to sell drugs. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. The SSP said in another case, the police arrested another drug peddler and recovered 105 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Monday night. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Jagral village near Jalandhar. He was nabbed at a check-point near Law Gate, Miherru. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s purse

Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a woman on Monday. The incident took place when the victim, Harinder Kaur, a resident of Bedian Mohalla, Phagwara, was returning home after work. The miscreants snatched her purse containing a mobile phone, bank keys and other documents. They managed to flee after committing the crime. The police have registered a case under Section 379B of the IPC. OC

Bike stolen from outside complex

Phagwara: A motorcycle was reportedly stolen from outside Parmar Complex near the bus stand on Monday. The bike owner, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mansoorpur village, told the police that he went inside the complex after parking his bike. When he returned, he found the bike missing. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

One nabbed for stealing battery

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person for stealing a battery from a house. Station House Officer (SHO) VP Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kuldeep Kumar, alias Mannak, a resident of Rame Wal village. Joginder Singh, a resident of Kot Khan village, told the police that the suspect barged into his house on May 17 and stole a battery. A case under Section 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. The police also recovered the stolen item from his possession and impounded his motorcycle. The suspect was presented in a court, which sent him to one-day police custody. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person for selling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Rannjit Singh, alias Bagu, a resident of Umre Wal village. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said six bottles of liquor were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara