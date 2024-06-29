3 fake cops in net for duping man of Rs 12K

Jalandhar, June 28
Three persons who duped a man of Rs 12,000 by posing as CIA police staff were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police. The Shahkot police took prompt action against the impostors, booked them under various sections and arrested them. All three are residents of Kapurthala and had been duping people by posing as cops.
Shahkot SHO Aman Saini said on June 27, Navneet Arora, a resident of Saidpur Jhiri in Shahkot, who works at Dana Mandi Shahkot, approached the police with the complaint. He alleged three men came out of a car and approached him, claiming to be Kapurthala CIA staff officials. They told him that they had learnt that some illegal activities were taking place at his home, which they intended to raid.
Panicking, Navneet insisted that that no illegal activity took place at his house. The trio — who addressed each other as Raja, Devinder and Harjinder — told him that they had concrete information about illegal activities at his house, and sought Rs 50,000 from him.
Arora handed them Rs 4,000 on the spot, but this did not satisfy the accused, so he brought Rs 8,000 more from his home for them.
The three told him that if he reported the incident to anyone, they would implicate him in a false case.
After investigation, the trio was traced and arrested by the Jalandhar Rural police. The extorted money and the car were recovered from them.
The police identified them as Raja Singh, a resident of Police Colony, presently living in Santpura (Kapurthala); Devinder Singh, a resident of Dhuddianwal; and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Chaudhrian, Kapurthala.
A case was registered against them under Sections 341, 384, 419, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Shahkot police station on June 27.
