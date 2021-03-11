Jalandhar: 3-fold increase in applications for installation of power meters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

The announcement of giving free electricity up to 300 units by the state government has ‘troubled’ the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials. There is a three-fold increase in the applications for installation of meters in the households. The applicants are coming to apply for more than one connection.

Earlier if there were 35 applications per day for the installation of new connections, now the number has gone up to 100 everyday. High number of applicants can be witnessed standing in queues and waiting for their turns at PSPCL office. The officials are getting to hear several weird explanations, excuses and reasons by the people for applying for more than one connection.

An official from the PSPCL department said two sister-in-laws living in same home came and requested to given them two more connections in their five-marla house. They already had one in the name of mother-in-law.

“When asked why they want separate meters, they said they were now separated and wanted to have their own,” the PSPCL official shared adding that these are the excuses people come up with.

Sources from the department said there was a chaos in the office. Also, because of the increase in such applications, those with genuine requirement are also suffering.

Inderpal Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said looking at the scenario, it is now decided that whoever will now come to apply for connection, he will have to give an undertaking that there was no prior meter installed in the house. “Also we are waiting for instructions from head office how to proceed in this case and we will be abiding by what the PSPCL rule states,” he said.

As per the rules, the domestic supply consumer may get more than one domestic supply connection on the same premises where family members living in a house have separate cooking arrangements.