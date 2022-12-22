3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 21

The Health Department has changed the schedule for polio vaccination from January 1, 2023. This was stated by Senior Medical Officer, Phagwara, Dr Lehmber Ram today. He said as per instructions issued by the government, from January 1, all children shall receive three fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine. For all children who have received two doses, one each at six weeks and 14 weeks, an additional FIPV dose at nine months is to be given when they come for MR1 dose.

The SMO said that children who have already received MR1 (Measles Rubella Vaccine) dose may not be given an additional dose for operational easiness. All children shall continue to receive FIPV at six weeks and 14 weeks of age.

The SMO said that if at least one dose of FIPV has been given before one year of age, then the remaining doses should be administered, but if the first dose is not administered before one year of age, then the vaccine should not be administered to the child under the Universal Immunisation Programme.