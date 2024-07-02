3 gang members nabbed for snatching, loot cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

The Adampur police today arrested three members of a gang that had carried out 16 snatching and loot incidents in Kapurthala, Kartarpur and Adampur sub-divisions.

Jalandhar SSP Dr Ankur Gupta said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Darava village in Adampur, told that police that he was going to his Darava village on his motorcycle around 2 pm on June 21. When he reached near the cremation ground at Darava, two motorcycle-borne miscreants approached him. The pillion rider attacked him with a datar, following which he fell on the road. They snatched the motorcycle from him and fled the spot.

A case was registered at the Adampur police station. A special team nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Jande Sarai village in Kartarpur, and Karan Singh, alias Kanu, a resident of Alampur Bakka village in Jalandhar, from Canal Guest House in Adampur.

During investigation, they told the police about their accomplice, identified as Baldev Singh, alias Vicky, alias Gyani, of Dainwind village in Kapurthala. The police arrested Baldev and recovered the snatched motorcycle from his possession.

SSP Gupta said the trio confessed to carrying out 16 snatching and loot incidents in Kapurthala, Kartarpur and Adampur. The suspects had been sent to two-day police remand for further investigations.

