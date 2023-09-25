3 held for house theft

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

The Bilga police have arrested three persons for theft at a house in Meowal village here.

Complainants Kulwant Kaur and her son Karandeep, residents of Meowal, told the police that they went to the Beas in the morning of September 21 to perform the last rites of Kulwant’s mother-in-law and returned home at 2 pm. On reaching home, they saw the lock of the main gate broken. When they went inside their home, they saw the belongings scattered and house ransacked. On checking, they found a pair of silver anklets, a silver ring and Rs 10,000 missing from the house.

In her complaint, Kulwant suspected that the theft might have been conducted by Taranpreet, alias Bhundi, Teerath and Surinder, alias Shindu, residents of Meowal.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the trio at the Bilga police station on September 23.

After investigation, the police arrested the suspects. Further investigations were on into the case, the police said.