3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 20

The police claims to have solved the blind murder case of Gurdeep Kumar, alias Sonu (24). He was murdered on October 13.

Three suspects identified as Mani, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi (20), and Simranjit Singh, alias Simmi (20), have been arrested for Sonu’s murder and two others identified as Karanjit Singh, alias Jassa, and Lovepreet Kaler are still absconding.

The police said Karanjit Singh, Lovepreet Kaler and Mani murdered Sonu. Jaspreet Singh arranged shelter for the three suspects. Simarjit Singh provided shelter to Karanjit, Lovepreet and Mani for five days at his residence in Ibrahimpur village in Garhshankar.

The police said during investigation, it came to light that Karanjit had some old enmity with Gurinder Pehalwan of Happowal and Sonu, who was running a saloon at nearby village. Sonu gave information about whereabouts of Karanjit to Gurinder. Karanjit was then caught by Gurinder at Sonu’s saloon. He was beaten and humiliated by Gurinder.

“Later, he was handed over to the police. The moment he came back, he took revenge by killing Sonu,” the police said.

Akhil Chaudhary, SSP, said Sonu’s cousin had informed the police on October 13 around 2:50 pm that the victim went along with three unknown masked bike-borne persons.

“After some time, when Sonu didn’t come back home, a search was launched to find him. Later, Sonu’s body was found,” the SSP said. During investigation, three out of five assailants and other persons, who assisted them in Sonu’s murder, were identified and arrested by the police.

#Nawanshahr