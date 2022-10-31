3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

The city police have arrested Shivam Chauhan, alias Tota, and two of his accomplices, in a firing incident at Killa Mohalla on Diwali night.

The two other accused have been identified as Sanjeev Sharma of Bagh Karambaksh in Jalandhar and Narinder Surma of Delhi.

As per the police, the incident had taken place outside the house of complainant Rakesh Mahajan. He had alleged Chauhan along with his accomplices created a ruckus outside his house and took away the betting money. He said when he along with his younger brother tried to stop them, the accused fired gunshots.

The accused had also attacked Mahajan’s father and his younger brother with swords and sharp edged weapons. They also damaged two-wheelers and cars parked in the area, besides pointing a gun at the complainant.

A case under Sections 323, 148, 149, 341, 307 and 427 of the IPC and under the relevant Sections of the Arms Act was registered against the accused on October 25. The official said the police teams scrutinised the CCTV footages of the area and collected leads to trace the accused. The police finally succeeded in arresting them from Delhi on Saturday.

Chauhan was a habitual offender as 14 cases under various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered against him.