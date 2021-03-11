3 held with 150-kg lahan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

A total of 150 kg of lahan was recovered from three persons who were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police on Friday. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Peeta; Amarjit Singh, alias Abbu, both residents of Muesewal village in Nakodar and Sukhjinder Singh Sukha, resident of Ladhar village, in Nakodar.

The accused were arrested on a tip-off received by the police’s patrol party after which they raided the spot where they were preparing lahan. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the trio at the Nakodar police station. The police have recovered the supplies with which they were preparing the cheap liqour along with 150 kg of lahan.