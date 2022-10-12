3 held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons and seized a huge cache of intoxicants from them. The police arrested Daljit Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Bhawani Nagar and seized a large number of intoxicating capsules from him. The Garhdiwala police nabbed two smugglers and recovered 159 grams of intoxicanting powder from them during a naka in the area. The accused have been identified as Jagveer Singh Jaggi, a resident of Chipdan and Ashish Kumar alias Bholu, a resident of Dasuya. TNS

Bidis sneaked in jail, seized

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail administration has seized a packet containing 10 bundles of bidis from the jail premises. On receiving the complaint in this regard, cops registered a case against unknown person. Assistant Superintendent Gurjinder Singh told the police that last night a packet containing 10 bundles of bidi was seized near the Tower No. 3 of the jail complex. Further probe was on. TNS

One arrested for theft

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked three persons and one has been arrested for stealing 15 batteries from a mobile tower in Mahilanwali village. Dalveer Singh, security officer, said a person was arrested on suspicion from the village. The suspect has been identified as Manvinder Singh alias Mannu, a resident of Sahari. During the interrogation, he told that his partners Navjot Singh, a resident of Gagnoli, along with and one other had stolen 15 batteries from the tower. Further probe was on. TNS

Truck rams into tree, one dead

Garhshankar: The driver of a truck died as the vehicle lost its control and ended up slamming into a roadside tree near Panam on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road. The truck, which was ferrying iron bars, was en route from Chandigarh to Jammu. When it reached near Panam in Garhshankar, it collided with a roadside tree. The deceased has been identified as Sikandar. The dead body has been kept at the Civil Hospital.