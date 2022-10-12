3 held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons and seized a huge cache of intoxicants from them. The police arrested Daljit Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Bhawani Nagar and seized a large number of intoxicating capsules from him. The Garhdiwala police nabbed two smugglers and recovered 159 grams of intoxicanting powder from them during a naka in the area. The accused have been identified as Jagveer Singh Jaggi, a resident of Chipdan and Ashish Kumar alias Bholu, a resident of Dasuya. TNS
Bidis sneaked in jail, seized
Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail administration has seized a packet containing 10 bundles of bidis from the jail premises. On receiving the complaint in this regard, cops registered a case against unknown person. Assistant Superintendent Gurjinder Singh told the police that last night a packet containing 10 bundles of bidi was seized near the Tower No. 3 of the jail complex. Further probe was on. TNS
One arrested for theft
Hoshiarpur: The police have booked three persons and one has been arrested for stealing 15 batteries from a mobile tower in Mahilanwali village. Dalveer Singh, security officer, said a person was arrested on suspicion from the village. The suspect has been identified as Manvinder Singh alias Mannu, a resident of Sahari. During the interrogation, he told that his partners Navjot Singh, a resident of Gagnoli, along with and one other had stolen 15 batteries from the tower. Further probe was on. TNS
Truck rams into tree, one dead
Garhshankar: The driver of a truck died as the vehicle lost its control and ended up slamming into a roadside tree near Panam on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road. The truck, which was ferrying iron bars, was en route from Chandigarh to Jammu. When it reached near Panam in Garhshankar, it collided with a roadside tree. The deceased has been identified as Sikandar. The dead body has been kept at the Civil Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent
NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution
Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting