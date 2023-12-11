3 members of family killed in road accident

Nawanshahr, December 10
In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family died on the spot when the Ertiga car they were travelling in collided with a tractor- trailer in Nawanshahr last night. The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (30), Palwinder Singh (55) and Gurpreet Singh (28). All of them were going from Chandigarh to Amritsar.
As per information, in order to save cattle that suddenly appeared in front of the car, the driver changed vehicle’s direction because of which it went out of control and collided with a tractor-trailer loaded with crop stubble.
Investigating officer (IO) Manjit Lal said the car was badly damaged in the accident. “The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. Their family members have taken away the bodies,” he said.
