3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The Rama Mandi police claim to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested three of its members. They also recovered nine stolen two-wheelers (two Activa scooters and seven motorcycles) from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Kumar, Gujinder Singh and Hardeep Singh. Rama Mandi SHO Navdeep Singh, while addressing a press conference regarding the matter, said a secret information was received that a gang was active in lifting vehicles from Rama Mandi and other nearby areas. They said acting on the information, they laid a trap to arrest the accused. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas and disclosed the locations where they had hidden the vehicles, which were later recovered by the police, he added.

Police officials said the accused used to sell the stolen vehicles by putting fake number plates on them and the vehicles which could not be sold were dismantled. They said an FIR under Sections 379, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, and efforts were on to nab others members of the gang if any.

They further said among those arrested, Gurjinder Singh was a habitual offender as two cases under NDPS act were already found registered against him at the Rama Mandi police station. “We have taken the accused under remand for further investigation and recovery of more stolen vehicles”, they added.