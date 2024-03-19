3 migrant labourers assaulted

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

Unidentified assailants attacked three migrant labourers in the Leather Complex area here late last night. The victims also alleged police misconduct when they went to report the incident.

According to Rohit, a resident of Wariana and one of the victims, he, along with his wife, was heading towards their home when some men from a nearby factory made derogatory remarks against his wife. When he objected, the suspects assaulted him. When other migrant labourers intervened, the suspects attacked them with sharp weapons.

The suspect fled the spot after the mishap. The injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital with the help of passersby. He alleged that the police failed to act against the suspects due to pressure from the factory owner, where they used to work.

ASI Sukhdev Chand, who was stationed at the Focal Point police chowki where the victim first reported the matter, stated that the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Maqsudan police station. He denied any wrongdoing on their part. He refuted claims of misconduct, citing the presence of CCTV cameras throughout the station.

Meanwhile, Maqsudan police officials claimed that the complaint had been received and further probe was underway.

