3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 30

The Punjab Government will provide health services to people at their doorstep by launching three more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Phagwara on May 15.

These three clinics will be built at Hargobind Nagar, Baba Gadhiya and Ghotra Road in Phagwara city. Administrative approvals have already been obtained in this regard.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has asked officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Health Department to speed up work at the ground level.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Phagwara, PWD SDO Jaspreet Singh and officials of the Health Department to personally monitor the work on these clinics.

The Deputy Commissioner said earlier, 17 clinics were being run in the district, which provided health facilities to more than 60,000 people. In these clinics, OPD services, vaccination facilities, maternal and child services, family planning facilities, free lab tests and free medicines would be made available to the general public under one roof. These clinics have complete clinical data of patients under which they can get treatment from any clinic across Punjab.