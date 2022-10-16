3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 15

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, while addressing three similar complaints of allottees of the Indrapuram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, has ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to either provide the possession of the flats with promised facilities within three months or refund the principal amount paid by them with 9 per cent interest and compensation which amounts to nearly Rs 10 lakh to each allottee.

Complex haven for anti-social people We were given the possession of our flats in 2009 without any facilities, not even electricity or sewerage connections. The complex has turned into a hub of anti-social activities. Complainants

In their complaints, Kulvinder Singh, Pritam Singh and Amanpreet Singh said they had paid over Rs 4 lakh each for the flats at Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave under the 13.97-acre Indra Puram Scheme. They said they were given the possessions of their respective flats on papers in 2009 but without any facilities, not even electricity or sewerage connections.

They said the complex at present had turned into a hub of anti-social activities. Moreover, the flats, too, had been illegally taken over by miscreants by breaking the locks. “We have repeatedly requested the JIT authorities to develop the complex or at least provide the basic amenities like roads, streetlights, parks, water and electricity connection etc, which were promised in the brochure at the time of selling flats, but to no avail. Besides, due to the lackadaisical attitude of the JIT, the complex has turned into a living hell. The money we invested has no value now, therefore, we approached the consumer court to seek justice”, they added.

A notice of the complaints was sent to the JIT by the Commission. However, the counsel of the JIT maintained that the complainants after verifying the construction work and among other things, took the physical possession of the flats in question, therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, after verifying the facts of all parties, the president of the commission gave the judgement in the favour of the complainants.

‘Provide facilities or refund money’