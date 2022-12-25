3 more held for Nakodar trader’s murder

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 24

The Jalandhar police today revealed that three more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla and his gunman Mandeep Singh.

Murder mastermind Amrik Singh and shooter Sajan Singh from Chotian village, and Hardeep Singh of Dunewal village in Bathinda have been held.

The trio was nabbed at the Baja Khana bus stand in Bathinda on December 23. With this, a total of

11 arrests have been made in this case so far. Earlier on December 18, Charanjit Singh from Muktsar

Sahib and Lakhbir Singh from Dyalpur, Bathinda, were nabbed.

Police have said that all attempts are being made to arrest the absconding suspects, Karanvir Malri and mastermind Amandeep Singh Purewal.

Previously, the police had arrested six people. Manga Singh, Kamaldeep Singh, Khuskaran Singh were the first ones to be arrested. On December 16, the police had said Gurinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh had also been held.

Speaking to the press, Sarabjit Singh Bahia, SP (Investigation), Jalandhar, said, “Sajan Singh, Hardeep Singh and Manga fired shots at Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla and his gunman, Mandeep Singh.

According to the police, two cars and two motorycles were used in the crime. A .30 bore pistol with two live rounds was seized from

the arrested suspects. Akashdeep, Gagan and Gurinder Singh were arrested on the Kapurthala Road.

The police stated that arrangements had been made for the food and stay of the shooters on the directions of US-based mastermind Amandeep Singh Purewal. Akashdeep ferried them in a car and organised their stay in Jalandhar after the murder. Malri-based Gagandeep was handed over

the weapons by Ginda after the killing.

After the murder, shooters parked their bikes at Amandeep Singh’s house in Malri village and three of the shooters drove over to Amandeep Singh’s in-laws’ house in Bajuha village, and hid there. The rest of the three shooters fled in Akashdeep’s car. They once even switched cars while on their way.

The following day, Akashdeep and Karanveer dropped the three at the Jalandhar bus stand in an XUV. From there, they all returned home.

The shooters staying at Amandeep’s in-laws’ home were dropped off to the Shahkot bus stand by Gurinder. Gurinder handed over the weapons used in the incident to Gagandeep after the murder.

Two bikes used in the incident, which were later dumped in the Kanga Wali Bein in Nakodar, have also been retrieved by the police.

Trio nabbed from Bathinda bus stand