3 murder accused nabbed, accomplice still absconding

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Three persons were arrested by the city police today for the murder of Kunal, a resident of Babu Labh Singh Nagar, who along with his friend Vansh was attacked by unidentified persons at a dhaba near Workshop Chowk on November 14.

The police have arrested Shamsher Singh, Shiva and Deepak, while their accomplice Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, has been abconding.

As per the police, a scuffle broke out at a dhaba between some youth over a petty issue on the night of November 14. Kunal and Vansh had gone to the dhaba and entered into an argument with the accused. Following which Shamsher along with his friends attacked Kunal with sharp edged weapons.

On November 16, Kunal died at a private hospital, while Vansh is still under treatment. Acting on the complaint of the victims, the police identified all the accused on November 15 and registered a case against them under various Sections of the IPC. On November 16, a police team arrested Shamsher, while his accomplices managed to flee.

A police official said the police had arrested Shiva and Deepak from Bahraich in UP on November 19, while the efforts to nab the fourth accused Gora were still on. “A case under Sections 302, 307, 323 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them at Police Division Number 2, and investigation is underway”, the official added.