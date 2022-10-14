3 nabbed with 16-gm heroin, intoxicants

Nawanshahr, October 13
Three cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Nawanshahr today. Intoxicant injections and 16 gm of heroin have been seized by the police. The cases have been reported from Rahon, Sadar Banga and City Nawanshahr.
A man, Ranjit Kumar, was allegedly arrested with 2 gm of heroin and four intoxicant injections from Rahon. A case has been registered against him under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
Kishan Lal, a resident of Sadar Banga, was arrested by the police with 5 gm of heroin. A case has been registered against him under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. A resident of Nawanshahr, Rakesh Kumar was arrested with 9 gm of heroin. A case has been registered against him under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.
