3 nabbed with heroin, ganja

Phagwara, June 11

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered two grams of heroin from their possession last night.

Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Karan and Puneet, residents of Balmiki Mohalla. They were nabbed near the crematorium on the Banga Road while they were going on a scooter.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. The police also impounded their scooter bearing registration number PB-36J-5841.

In another case, the police arrested a man and recovered 500 grams of ganja from his possession last night. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a native of Bihar and presently residing in Kot-Kalan village in Jalandhar.

