3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Mahilpur, August 21
Three members of a family and their car driver died due to a collision between a car and a canter near Mahilpur-Gahshankar Road at Nariala village at 11.30 am on Sunday.
According to the information, Jagjit Kaur, 41, who was working as a PT teacher in a private school of Dasuya, along with her daughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, was going to drop off her mother Gurdeep Kaur (70), wife of Harnonihal Singh, at her parental Chak Holgar village in Sri Anandpur Sahib in a car. The car was being driven by Hira Lal, alias Vicky, a resident of Bodal Kotli in Tanda.
While overtaking a vehicle near Nariala, the car went out of control and collided head on with a cement-laden canter coming from Garhshankar towards Mahilpur. The car driver, Gurdeep Kaur and Jagjit Kaur died on the spot while the injured girl, Kiranjot Kaur, was brought to the Civil Hospital in Mahilpur.
As her condition was critical, she was taken to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur where she was died during the treatment. Canter driver escaped from the spot. The Mahilpur police have taken the possession of both the vehicles and started the investigation after registering the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him