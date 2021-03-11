3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Mahilpur, August 21

Three members of a family and their car driver died due to a collision between a car and a canter near Mahilpur-Gahshankar Road at Nariala village at 11.30 am on Sunday.

According to the information, Jagjit Kaur, 41, who was working as a PT teacher in a private school of Dasuya, along with her daughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, was going to drop off her mother Gurdeep Kaur (70), wife of Harnonihal Singh, at her parental Chak Holgar village in Sri Anandpur Sahib in a car. The car was being driven by Hira Lal, alias Vicky, a resident of Bodal Kotli in Tanda.

While overtaking a vehicle near Nariala, the car went out of control and collided head on with a cement-laden canter coming from Garhshankar towards Mahilpur. The car driver, Gurdeep Kaur and Jagjit Kaur died on the spot while the injured girl, Kiranjot Kaur, was brought to the Civil Hospital in Mahilpur.

As her condition was critical, she was taken to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur where she was died during the treatment. Canter driver escaped from the spot. The Mahilpur police have taken the possession of both the vehicles and started the investigation after registering the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.