3 of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested three of its members. The police also recovered six passports, seven photocopies of fake visas and three stolen cars from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Kalia Colony here, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur and Baljinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. Meanwhile, four others involved in the crime are still on the run.

The police said they were on their routine checking near Patel Chowk, when they received a tip-off that this gang was active in lifting vehicles from the city and other districts.

Besides, they were duping the innocent by showing them fake visas, and making promises of sending them abroad on minimal charges. They said acting on the information, they laid a trap to arrest the accused.

The accused used to sell the stolen cars by putting fake number plates on them and the vehicles which could not be sold were dismantled. They said an FIR under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120B, 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.