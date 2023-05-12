3 outsiders booked for poll code violation

Our Correspondent

Goraya, May 11

The Goraya police have booked two Ludhiana and one Chandigarh resident on the charge of violating the order of the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner by remaining present in the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency after the campaign ended on May 8.

Investigating Officer (IO) Surinder Pal said the accused have been identified as

Sonny Sandhu, a resident of Chandigarh, and Ashok Pople and Yogesh Handa of Ludhiana.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Barra Pind village, complained to the police that the accused were present in Senior Secondary School (girls) Goraya on May 10 where polling booth Nos 34, 35 and 36 were established for voting by the Election Communion of India and thus violated the model code of conduct. They were influencing voters even though the outsiders were asked to leave the parliamentary constituency after the campaign ended.

The IO said a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.