3 pvt schools get show-cause notice for violating orders

Nawanshahr, May 21
The district administration, Nawanshahr, has taken stringent action against three private schools for remaining open despite an official shutdown order by the state government in view of the rising temperature.
The administration had issued show-cause notices to the principals of the three schools in question, demanding immediate clarification and warning of potential severe repercussions for violating the shutdown order.
The District Education Officer (SE), Archana Agarwal, said the state government has ordered that all government, semi-government, private, aided, and unaided schools will remain closed from May 21 to June 30 due to extreme heat conditions.
However, the schools — Scholar Public School Ladhana Jhika, Sutlej Public School, Banga and Bhagwan Mahaveer Public School, Banga — were reportedly found open, in direct contravention of the government directive. The District Education Officer emphasised that continuing to operate under such conditions poses significant health risks to students.
DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa underscored the necessity of prioritising children’s health amid escalating temperatures. He mentioned that a health advisory has already been issued and warned that strict measures will be enforced against the non-compliant schools following their explanations.
