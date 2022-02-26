3-tier security at centres storing EVMs

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 25

To ensure tight security of the EVMs in three Assembly segments of Nawanshahr district, as many as 300 security personnel from Central Para Military Force (CAPF), Punjab Armed Police and the state police have been deployed by the district administration.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju checked the security arrangements in Balachaur, Nawanshahar and Banga strong rooms. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur. Raju said inner perimeter of the strong rooms is being guarded by one platoon of the CAPF deployed outside the strong rooms in each Assembly segment.

He said second perimeter of the strong room is being protected by one section of the Punjab Armed Police and outer security cover to strong rooms in each Assembly segment is being provided by the Punjab Police.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he said foolproof security arrangements have been made by the district administration at these centres to ensure the counting for the elections would be held in a smooth and hassle free manner.

He added said that CCTV cameras have been installed for e-surveillance of these strong rooms round-the-clock.

Raju also visited all counting centres for the nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar and strong rooms to take stock of the counting and security arrangements made for March 10.

The CEO took a round at all counting centres and strong rooms located at Government Arts and Sports College, premise of Director Land Records, and Government Meritorious School, Jalandhar. He inspected the security arrangements including e-Monitoring of the EVMs at each strong room besides deployment of sufficient force wherein the DC, CP and SSP apprised the CEO about three-tier security arrangements at all strong rooms including layers of Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police, and CAPF, respectively.